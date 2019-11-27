Menu
2007 Honda Civic

Cpe DX-G

2007 Honda Civic

Cpe DX-G

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,994KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4392336
  • Stock #: UC005059
  • VIN: 2HGFG11377H005059
Exterior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Honda Civic Cpe boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Two-tier instrument panel, Tilt/telescopic steering column.*This Honda Civic Cpe Comes Equipped with These Options *Side curtain airbags, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel filler door releases, Rear window defroster, Rear decklid spoiler, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows, Pwr mirrors, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, Programmable automatic pwr door locks.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 can get you a tried-and-true Civic Cpe today!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

