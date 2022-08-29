Menu
2007 Hyundai Sonata

254,122 KM

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2007 Hyundai Sonata

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

254,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Sonata delivers a Gas V6 3.3L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Woodgrain or metalgrain trim, Windshield de-icer, Variable intermittent speed sensitive front windshield wipers.*This Hyundai Sonata Comes Equipped with These Options *Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Side curtain airbags, Seatback pockets, Remote releases-inc: fuel door, hoor, trunk w/lockout feature, Remote keyless entry w/alarm, Rear heat ducts, Rear centre armrest w/dual cupholders, Rack & pinion steering, Pwr windows, Pwr sunroof.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre attracted to the idea of a feature-filled mid-size sedan that wont bust your budget, the Hyundai Sonata should be one of the cars on your list. Also worth noting is Hyundais very real commitment to including a high level of standard safety equipment on every vehicle.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Manual Steering
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

