$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars from Konstantin

778-319-4723

2007 Subaru Impreza

2007 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

2007 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

778-319-4723

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5050092
  • Stock #: UV493181
  • VIN: JF1GG61607G813149
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5I
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cars from Konstantin

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

778-319-XXXX

778-319-4723

