2008 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6471856
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UC110087
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lip spoiler.* This Honda Civic Sdn Features the Following Options *Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Side curtain airbags, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry w/electronic trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: * Strong drivetrain choices * Excellent fuel economy * High build quality and strong resale values * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Good crash test scores* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Honda Civic Sdn come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

