2008 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lip spoiler.* This Honda Civic Sdn Features the Following Options *Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Side curtain airbags, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry w/electronic trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: * Strong drivetrain choices * Excellent fuel economy * High build quality and strong resale values * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Good crash test scores* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Honda Civic Sdn come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6