2009 Ford Escape

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford Escape delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. White-faced instrument gauges, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Underbody-mounted mini spare tire.* This Ford Escape Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel w/speed controls, SOS post-crash alert system, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month subscription, Side intrusion door beams, SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system, Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags, Roof rack w/crossbars, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The Escape Hybrid delivers a unique combination of hybrid fuel efficiency, SUV utility and a sort of rugged and refined style thats appropriate for both downtowns and campgrounds.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 can get you a trustworthy Escape today!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
