2009 Volkswagen GTI

115,109 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

2009 Volkswagen GTI

2009 Volkswagen GTI

5-Door

2009 Volkswagen GTI

5-Door

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199840
  • Stock #: ur1154a
  • VIN: WVWHV71K59W147180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

