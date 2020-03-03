2010 Audi Q5

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
This Audi Q5 delivers a Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer hitch preparation, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column.*This Audi Q5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Three rear 3-point safety belts w/automatic pretensioning, Storage nets on front seat backs, Speed sensitive pwr steering, SIRIUS satellite radio, SIDEGUARD head protection curtain airbags, Retained accessory power, Rear parking sensor, Rear door child safety locks, Rear centre armrest w/cupholders, Rain sensing speed sensitive wipers.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
