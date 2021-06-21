Menu
2012 BMW X1

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7457132
  • Stock #: UT075857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UT075857
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This BMW X1 delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system, White turn signal indicator lenses, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering.* This BMW X1 Features the Following Options *Twin chrome exhaust tips, Tire pressure warning (TPW), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers, Start/stop engine button, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets, SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Remote keyless entry w/self-charging remote -inc: fuel-filler door.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
All Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

