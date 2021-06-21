2012 BMW X1

+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This BMW X1 delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system, White turn signal indicator lenses, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering.* This BMW X1 Features the Following Options *Twin chrome exhaust tips, Tire pressure warning (TPW), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers, Start/stop engine button, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets, SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Remote keyless entry w/self-charging remote -inc: fuel-filler door.* Stop By Today *For a must-own BMW X1 come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6