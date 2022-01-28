2012 Dodge Avenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8177404

8177404 Stock #: UC177477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features BRIGHT WHITE 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD) BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.