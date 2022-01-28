$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Avenger
SXT
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Dodge Avenger delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD).* This Dodge Avenger Features the Following Options *24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans , 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk mat, Trunk lid spoiler, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Traveler mini trip computer, Traction control.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a sedan with an American muscle-car attitude, but you cant quite swing the big bucks for the Dodge Charger, the 2012 Dodge Avenger sedan makes a good second runner-up.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
