2012 Dodge Avenger

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

SXT

Location

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8177404
  • Stock #: UC177477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Dodge Avenger delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD).* This Dodge Avenger Features the Following Options *24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans , 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk mat, Trunk lid spoiler, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Traveler mini trip computer, Traction control.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a sedan with an American muscle-car attitude, but you cant quite swing the big bucks for the Dodge Charger, the 2012 Dodge Avenger sedan makes a good second runner-up.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
BRIGHT WHITE
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
24U SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans
18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

