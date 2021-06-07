Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

230,971 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

230,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7204166
  Stock #: UC697661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UC697661
  • Mileage 230,971 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Golf Wagon delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature, Titanium/black pyramid trim.* This Volkswagen Golf Wagon Features the Following Options *Roof rails, Remote rear hatch release on driver door, Remote central locking system, Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints, Rear spoiler integrated into tailgate, Rear intermittent wiper, Rear fully independent 4-link suspension w/coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, Rear air vents, Pwr windows w/1-touch auto up/down for all windows, pinch protection -inc: key opening/closing feature, Pwr locks w/automatic locking feature.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

