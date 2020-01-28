Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI GLI

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI GLI

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4534287
  • Stock #: UC021575
  • VIN: 3VW487AJXCM021575
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Volkswagen Jetta GLI delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable-speed windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tinted green glass.*This Volkswagen Jetta GLI Comes Equipped with These Options *Sport-tuned suspension, Sport front fog lights, Remote keyless entry -inc: remote vehicle start/stop, Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr door locks, Premium VIII AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: touch-screen controls, Multi-link rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, Multi-function trip computer -inc: trip time, trip length, average trip speed, average trip fuel consumption, current fuel consumption, distance to empty, digital compass, radio station display, personalization, Metallic interior trim -inc: anthracite dash & door inserts, chrome instrument cluster & door handle applications, Media device interface (MDI) w/iPod connectivity.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 can get you a reliable Jetta GLI today!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Requires Subscription

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

