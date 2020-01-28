2012 Volkswagen Jetta

This Volkswagen Jetta GLI delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable-speed windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tinted green glass.*This Volkswagen Jetta GLI Comes Equipped with These Options *Sport-tuned suspension, Sport front fog lights, Remote keyless entry -inc: remote vehicle start/stop, Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr door locks, Premium VIII AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: touch-screen controls, Multi-link rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, Multi-function trip computer -inc: trip time, trip length, average trip speed, average trip fuel consumption, current fuel consumption, distance to empty, digital compass, radio station display, personalization, Metallic interior trim -inc: anthracite dash & door inserts, chrome instrument cluster & door handle applications, Media device interface (MDI) w/iPod connectivity.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 can get you a reliable Jetta GLI today!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.