2013 Ford Mustang

16,582 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

Boss 302

2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302

2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,582KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8967298
  • Stock #: ur7009
  • VIN: 1zvbp8cu0d5207009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 16,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Boss 302

Standard Transmission

444 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque

355-mm front vented discs (rears are 300-mm) with four-piston Brembo calipers and cooling ducts

sport suspension consists of manually adjustable dampers and large stabilizer bars



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Pin stripe
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
CD-MP3 decoder

Email Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

