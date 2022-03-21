$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
Boss 302
16,582KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967298
- Stock #: ur7009
- VIN: 1zvbp8cu0d5207009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 16,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Boss 302
Standard Transmission
444 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque
355-mm front vented discs (rears are 300-mm) with four-piston Brembo calipers and cooling ducts
sport suspension consists of manually adjustable dampers and large stabilizer bars
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Pin stripe
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
CD-MP3 decoder
