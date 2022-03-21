$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 77,000 Miles! This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 4.3L MFI V6 (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") base painted steel, includes painted centre caps.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Vinyl seat trim, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: LU3 or L20 Engine), Tires, P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare, Spare tire lock.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
