2013 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8672414

8672414 Stock #: UT129046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # UT129046

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 4.3L MFI V6 (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.