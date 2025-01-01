Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

134,678 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr HB Auto GL! BLUETOOTH! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HATCHBACK!

12674958

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr HB Auto GL! BLUETOOTH! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HATCHBACK!

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,678KM
VIN KMHD25LE3DU039580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U039580
  • Mileage 134,678 KM

Vehicle Description

is a versatile and efficient compact vehicle that strikes a balance between everyday practicality and smart design. With a spacious hatchback layout and reliable performance


and fuel economy in a well-built package. Powering this Elantra GT is a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission


delivering approximately 148 horsepower . This setup offers smooth acceleration and dependable performance


the GL trim is equipped with essential comfort and convenience features. Youll find heated front seats


and cruise control for an enhanced driving experience. The rear split-folding seats add flexibility to the already spacious cargo area


or luggage. The tilt and telescopic steering wheel and height-adjustable drivers seat ensure that drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable position behind the wheel. Technology in the 2013 Elantra GT GL includes Bluetooth hands-free calling


but Hyundais reputation for long-term durability means it still has plenty of life left. Whether you're a first-time buyer or someone seeking a dependable second vehicle


Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday


and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday.


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off


and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

comfort
GEAR
USB and auxiliary inputs
and multiple airbags
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr Hatchback Auto GL
with 134
678 km
it remains a strong contender for drivers looking for value
ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. Its fuel efficiency
averaging around 7.0 L/100 km combined
makes it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and weekend road trips. Inside
making it easy to transport groceries
and a CD/MP3 audio system
providing ample connectivity for music and communication on the go. On the safety front
it comes standard with anti-lock brakes
delivering peace of mind for both driver and passengers. With 134
this Elantra GT has been well-used
the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL offers a blend of practical features
economical operation

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

2013 Hyundai Elantra