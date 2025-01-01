$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT 5dr HB Auto GL! BLUETOOTH! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HATCHBACK!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U039580
- Mileage 134,678 KM
Vehicle Description
is a versatile and efficient compact vehicle that strikes a balance between everyday practicality and smart design. With a spacious hatchback layout and reliable performance
and fuel economy in a well-built package. Powering this Elantra GT is a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission
delivering approximately 148 horsepower . This setup offers smooth acceleration and dependable performance
the GL trim is equipped with essential comfort and convenience features. Youll find heated front seats
and cruise control for an enhanced driving experience. The rear split-folding seats add flexibility to the already spacious cargo area
or luggage. The tilt and telescopic steering wheel and height-adjustable drivers seat ensure that drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable position behind the wheel. Technology in the 2013 Elantra GT GL includes Bluetooth hands-free calling
but Hyundais reputation for long-term durability means it still has plenty of life left. Whether you're a first-time buyer or someone seeking a dependable second vehicle
and everyday reliability in an attractive hatchback form. Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!
604 467-3401