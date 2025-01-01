comfort

GEAR

USB and auxiliary inputs

and multiple airbags

impressive inventory

feature-filled facility

we have great relationships with lenders

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr Hatchback Auto GL

with 134

678 km

it remains a strong contender for drivers looking for value

ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. Its fuel efficiency

averaging around 7.0 L/100 km combined

makes it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and weekend road trips. Inside

making it easy to transport groceries

and a CD/MP3 audio system

providing ample connectivity for music and communication on the go. On the safety front

it comes standard with anti-lock brakes

delivering peace of mind for both driver and passengers. With 134

this Elantra GT has been well-used

the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL offers a blend of practical features