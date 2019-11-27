IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Hyundai Sonata boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trip Computer.* This Hyundai Sonata Features the Following Options *Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), T125/80D16 compact spare tire, Sunshade band, Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls, Solar control glass, Shift interlock system, Remote releases -inc: fuel door, hood, trunk, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear reading lamp.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're in the market for a mid-size sedan and the usual suspects fail to arouse your emotions, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata could be the perfect choice. Given its generous level of standard equipment, its lengthy warranty and rising residual values, the Sonata offers perhaps the best value of the group.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 can get you a trustworthy Sonata today!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.