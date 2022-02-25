$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8381397
- Stock #: UC818703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,307 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. Only 105,307 Miles! This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk/cargo light.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/(2) retractable key fobs, trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear intermittent wiper -inc: washer, Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs, Rear heater ducts.* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.