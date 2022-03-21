2013 Nissan Juke

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 8 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8967292

8967292 Stock #: ur2396

ur2396 VIN: jn8af5mr8dt212596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # ur2396

Mileage 68,857 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Wireless phone connectivity Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.