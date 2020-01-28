2013 Volkswagen Golf

Compact, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I5 2.5L/151

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

