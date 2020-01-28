2013 Volkswagen Golf

Compact, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I5 2.5L/151
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Windows
- Comfort
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Additional Features
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
