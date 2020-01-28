Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,150KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4534290
  • Stock #: UC043749
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ5DW043749
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I5 2.5L/151

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 50,114 KM
$38,993 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Accent GL
 56,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 46,841 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-460-XXXX

(click to show)

604-460-8890

Send A Message