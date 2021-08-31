Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

158,278 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7729423
  • Stock #: UC418382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UC418382
  • Mileage 158,278 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan delivers a Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades, Trunk lid grip, Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening.*This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Sunglass holder, Soft shell battery box, Sirius satellite radio -inc: (3) month complimentary subscription, Single-note horn, Remote trunk release, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) folding keys, remote transmitters for central locking, panic button, trunk release, remote start/stop, sunroof closing, pwr window up/down, Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down, chrome-tipped window switches, Pwr glass tinted sunroof -inc: tilt, slide, manual sunshade, pinch protection, driver convenience closing control, Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks -inc: front/rear central locking w/driver selective unlock, auto-locking.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6.*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

