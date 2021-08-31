2014 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Chevrolet Cruze delivers a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Wipers, variable intermittent with washers.* This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Wheels, 16" steel, Visors, driver and front passenger with covered vanity mirror, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer, Suspension, sport lowered chassis, Suspension, rear compound crank, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Cruze gives you great fuel economy and a reasonable price, with a very stylish look to go with it. It has a strong stance and angled lines, with a split front grille, and headlights that wrap around from the front and end in a point above the fenders. On the inside the cabin is modern, roomy and comfortable. It doesn't feel like the compacts you might be used to and is refreshingly fun to drive. There are 6 different trims available for the 2014 Cruze, including the: LS, 1LT, eco, 2LT, LTZ, and the Diesel. Standard for all are features such as Air Conditioning, Power Windows and Door Locks, Power Steering and Touch Controls on the Steering Wheel. The Base Model LS comes with a 1.8-liter, 4-Cylinder engine that gets an EPA estimated 25MPG City and 36MPG hwy with the standard 6-speed manual, or 22MPG City and 35MPG Highway when you opt for the available automatic. All models higher than the LS, but below the Diesel come with a peppy 1.4-Liter, 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine. The 1LT and 2LT give you your choice of a 6-speed manual with overdrive or an automatic. The Eco comes standard with a special 6-speed manual with triple overdrive, or an optional automatic. The LTZ however only comes with an Automatic transmission. Fuel economy varies for these four trims based on which transmission you opt for, but the best performer hands down is the Eco with the Manual Transmission that gets an EPA estimated 28MPG City and 42MPG highway. The top of the line model is the Diesel. It has a 2.0-liter, 4-Cylinder engine that has 148 Horsepower, and gets an EPA estimated 27MPG in the City and an amazing 46MPG on the Highway. All that without the stinky fumes you might be used to from diesels of the past. Standard safety features on all models include Anti-lock brakes, Stabilitrak, Traction Control, and 10 Airbags. Upgrade to the LTZ trim and you get the added visibility of a Rear View Camera. Come drive the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Today!* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
