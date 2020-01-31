2014 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sahara, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
- Convertible Hardtop
- Targa Roof
- Conventional Spare Tire
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
- ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
- Anvil Clear Coat
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
- BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
- RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
