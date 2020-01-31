Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,203KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4653513
  • Stock #: UT247893
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG9EL247893
Exterior Colour
Anvil Clear Coat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

4WD 2dr Sahara, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Targa Roof
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
  • ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
  • Anvil Clear Coat
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
  • BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

