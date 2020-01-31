2014 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sahara, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain

Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

3.73 Rear Axle Ratio

Convertible Hardtop

Targa Roof

Conventional Spare Tire

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)

Anvil Clear Coat

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)

BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)

RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation

