Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

103,525 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

  1. 6620252
  2. 6620252
  3. 6620252
  4. 6620252
  5. 6620252
  6. 6620252
  7. 6620252
  8. 6620252
  9. 6620252
  10. 6620252
  11. 6620252
  12. 6620252
  13. 6620252
  14. 6620252
  15. 6620252
  16. 6620252
  17. 6620252
  18. 6620252
  19. 6620252
  20. 6620252
  21. 6620252
  22. 6620252
Contact Seller

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6620252
  • Stock #: UT130196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,525 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) , RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display, 28GB Hard Drive, GPS Navigation, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Heated Front Seats, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6.*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Convertible Hardtop
Bright White Clearcoat
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen

2020 Honda CR-V LX
 19,950 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 2 Series 228i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 32,910 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

Call Dealer

604-460-XXXX

(click to show)

604-460-8890

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory