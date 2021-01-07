2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Convertible Hardtop Bright White Clearcoat Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.