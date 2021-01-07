2014 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) , RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display, 28GB Hard Drive, GPS Navigation, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Heated Front Seats, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6.*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
