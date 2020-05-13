Menu
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

LX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan

LX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan

Location

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

  • 75,493KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5011500
  • Stock #: UV491467
  • VIN: 1c3cccfb3fn671449
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2015 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Sedan
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1touch down
  • Delayoff headlights
  • Front antiroll bar
  • Rear antiroll bar
  • Speedsensing steering
  • Antiwhiplash front head restraints
  • Sequential multipoint fuel injection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

