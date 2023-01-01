Menu
2015 Ford Escape

164,313 KM

Details Description Features

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

164,313KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9561715
  • Stock #: ura4358a
  • VIN: 1fmcu9gx8fuc70244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

