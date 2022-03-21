$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
GT
- Listing ID: 8675354
- Stock #: UC405605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 103,301 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. This Ford Mustang boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Our 10 Favorite New-for-2015 Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: What do a Mustang coupe and an F-150 truck have in common? Theyre reinvented for 2015, and they each have their loyalists. Ford allegiances aside, the Mustang attracts with its newly refined ride and amenities, retro-modern looks and the sheer appeal of owning a performance-car icon with a sub-$25,000 starting price.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
