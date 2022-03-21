Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Mustang

103,301 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8675354
  • Stock #: UC405605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # UC405605
  • Mileage 103,301 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. This Ford Mustang boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Our 10 Favorite New-for-2015 Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: What do a Mustang coupe and an F-150 truck have in common? Theyre reinvented for 2015, and they each have their loyalists. Ford allegiances aside, the Mustang attracts with its newly refined ride and amenities, retro-modern looks and the sheer appeal of owning a performance-car icon with a sub-$25,000 starting price.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen

2005 GMC Jimmy
180,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang GT
 103,301 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 55,697 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

Call Dealer

604-460-XXXX

(click to show)

604-460-8890

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory