2015 RAM ProMaster

Listing ID: 7729426

7729426 Stock #: UT968936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 79,038 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD) WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" SILVER STEEL (STD) REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5" Touchscreen Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media Input Hub (USB & AUX) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel REAR WIPER/WASHER/DEFROSTER GROUP -inc: Rear Window Wiper/Washer Rear Window Defroster

