Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

79,038 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van ST

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7729426
  • Stock #: UT968936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 79,038 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" SILVER STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REAR WIPER/WASHER/DEFROSTER GROUP -inc: Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Rear Window Defroster.*This Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Media Input Hub (USB & AUX), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), DEEP TINT SUNSCREEN GLASS, CRUISE CONTROL, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" SILVER STEEL (STD)
REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5" Touchscreen Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media Input Hub (USB & AUX) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
REAR WIPER/WASHER/DEFROSTER GROUP -inc: Rear Window Wiper/Washer Rear Window Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen

2017 Alfa Romeo Giul...
 65,966 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,759 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento EX
 117,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

Call Dealer

604-460-XXXX

(click to show)

604-460-8890

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory