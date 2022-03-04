$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
V6 TRD
Location
Pioneer Motor Group
22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2
604-466-8887
108,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493052
- Stock #: ure8162
- VIN: 5TFLU4EN4FX118162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,372 KM
Vehicle Description
115v/400w deck-mounted power point
BF Goodrich P265/65R17 tires
rearview camera
Mirror displays compass and outside temperature
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder
