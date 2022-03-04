Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

108,372 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,372KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8493052
  Stock #: ure8162
  VIN: 5TFLU4EN4FX118162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

115v/400w deck-mounted power point

BF Goodrich P265/65R17 tires

rearview camera

Mirror displays compass and outside temperature



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

