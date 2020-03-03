20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI with only 53,189 kilometres! The GTI was built for fun and this one is no different! Commuting through the week or cruising on the weekend, makes no difference because you're gonna love to drive this car!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6