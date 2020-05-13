+ taxes & licensing
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
MANUAL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PUSH BUTTON START....This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is sure to stand out in a crowd with it's stunning Deep Black Pearl exterior and it's amazing black with red accent leather interior! GTI's are the sport versions of the Golf they come with a peppy 2.0L that produces 210 horsepower while you enjoy a smooth yet comfortable drive! It also comes with a ton of features which includes navigation, heated seats, dual zone climate and much more! Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
