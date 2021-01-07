2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

