2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Only 71,318 Miles! This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 195/65 R15H AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 to claim your Volkswagen Jetta Sedan!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
