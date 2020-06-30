Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

61,785 KM

Details Description Features

$28,048

+ tax & licensing
Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
V6

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

  • Listing ID: 5353661
  • Stock #: UC204056
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AM3G5204056

61,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # UC204056
  • Mileage 61,785 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000. This Ford Mustang boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering it's polished transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/55R17 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 inch LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Mustang come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

