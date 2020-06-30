2016 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000. This Ford Mustang boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering it's polished transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/55R17 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 inch LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Mustang come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
