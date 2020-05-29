Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars from Konstantin

778-319-4723

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

778-319-4723

  1. 5139668
  2. 5139668
  3. 5139668
  4. 5139668
  5. 5139668
  6. 5139668
  7. 5139668
  8. 5139668
  9. 5139668
  10. 5139668
  11. 5139668
  12. 5139668
  13. 5139668
  14. 5139668
  15. 5139668
  16. 5139668
  17. 5139668
  18. 5139668
  19. 5139668
  20. 5139668
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,165KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139668
  • Stock #: UV828127
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6GL278182
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars from Konstantin

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 4,885 KM
$79,200 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee A...
 2,144 KM
$45,135 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 33,826 KM
$34,440 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cars from Konstantin

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory