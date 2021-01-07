+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Kia Sorento boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Kia Sorento Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2016 Kia Sorento has been redesigned with a sleeker, more sculpted exterior. It has a wider stance and longer wheelbase for an even more versatile cabin space with available seating for up to seven. The automatic and intuitive available hands-free Smart Power Liftgate opens when it senses your smart key, the liftgate can even be adjusted to your height preference making it easier to close. The Sorento comes with a choice of 3 engines including a 2.4L with 185hp, a 2.0L turbo engine making 240hp, and a 3.3L V6 producing 266hp. With the available Dynamax All-Wheel-Drive system, the Sorento delivers a smooth, refined drive even on rough roads and combined with the V6 engine can tow up to 5,000lbs. The spacious cabin is clean and modern featuring available heated and ventilated seats with nappa leather trim, a 14-way power adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and up to 8 available power outlets. The standard cloth seats are designed by YES Essentials and features soft, quick-drying fabric that resists stains, reduces static, and even helps eliminate odors. With UVO eServices you have in-car connectivity based on the capabilities of your personal device on an 8 inch touch screen. Features can include internet radio, navigation, a rear-camera display, and parking minder which can track where you parked your car with the assistance of your smartphone. The Clar-Fi and 10 speaker Infinity Surround Audio System bring you rich, clear sound as it was meant to be heard. Safety features include available blind-spot detection, back-up warning systems, lane departure warning systems, and advanced smart cruise control. Passive features include the all-new body constructed with 58% advanced high-steel and advanced airbags.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Kia Sorento come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
