2016 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Manual | 6" Lift | A/T Tires | Bush Bumper | Rear LSD
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
- Listing ID: 9558238
- Stock #: UT023493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,112 KM
Vehicle Description
This *2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport* is built for all situations and terrain types. Equipped with the all-reliable 3.5L V6 with 278hp & 265ft-lbs of torque and paired to the RARE 6-Speed manual transmission with Toyota's 4X4 system. *Added parts* include Goodyear Wrangler A/T tires, Pro Comp 31 Series wheels, 6 Inch lift, and an aftermarket front bumper. Get traction with a rear limited slip differential. Hop in the interior with structured cloth seats, and a leather trimmed shifter. Connect your Bluetooth with Toyota's infotainment touchscreen, granting the Entune Premium Audio system with integrated navigation. A leather trimmed multifunction steering wheel at your fingertips. Backup camera & wireless phone charging for your convenience. Emergency braking assist and surround airbags to keep you at peace in this 2016 Toyota Tacoma.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Sliding Rear Window.*The Votes are Counted *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
