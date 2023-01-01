Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

152,112 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Manual | 6" Lift | A/T Tires | Bush Bumper | Rear LSD

2016 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Manual | 6" Lift | A/T Tires | Bush Bumper | Rear LSD

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9558238
  Stock #: UT023493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,112 KM

This *2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport* is built for all situations and terrain types. Equipped with the all-reliable 3.5L V6 with 278hp & 265ft-lbs of torque and paired to the RARE 6-Speed manual transmission with Toyota's 4X4 system. *Added parts* include Goodyear Wrangler A/T tires, Pro Comp 31 Series wheels, 6 Inch lift, and an aftermarket front bumper. Get traction with a rear limited slip differential. Hop in the interior with structured cloth seats, and a leather trimmed shifter. Connect your Bluetooth with Toyota's infotainment touchscreen, granting the Entune Premium Audio system with integrated navigation. A leather trimmed multifunction steering wheel at your fingertips. Backup camera & wireless phone charging for your convenience. Emergency braking assist and surround airbags to keep you at peace in this 2016 Toyota Tacoma.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/65R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Sliding Rear Window.*The Votes are Counted *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

