2016 Volkswagen Golf

IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+. This Volkswagen Golf boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: cable shift mechanism, clutch starter interlock (vehicle will not start if clutch is not depressed) and hydraulic clutch.* This Volkswagen Golf Features the Following Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.* This Volkswagen Golf is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 can get you a reliable Golf today!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
