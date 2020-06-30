2016 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

