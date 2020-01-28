2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

This Volkswagen Tiguan delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Roof Rack Rails Only.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.