2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus | Stow n' Go | Bluetooth | Power Tailgate | Third Row
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 55,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Taking on after the Town & Country, this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the new van on the block. Equipped with a Touring-L Plus package, enjoy a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired to a 9-Speed automatic and a minor 10L/100km combined fuel economy. A smooth and quiet ride for a short, or long-weekend trip. You could imagine all this space in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, store your 2nd row seats away and collapse your third-row seating for much ample cargo space. Stay safe with this Chrysler Pacifica's 5-Star NHTSA overall safety rating.*This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS, TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum, Touring Suspension, Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS, JAZZ BLUE PEARL, INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), ALLOY/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Chrysler Pacifica is a Superstar! *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2017 Cars, NACTOY 2017 North American Utility of the Year.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
