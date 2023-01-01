Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

55,600 KM

Details Description Features

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Touring-L Plus | Stow n' Go | Bluetooth | Power Tailgate | Third Row

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

55,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9475053
  Stock #: UT756564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Alloy/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 55,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Taking on after the Town & Country, this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the new van on the block. Equipped with a Touring-L Plus package, enjoy a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired to a 9-Speed automatic and a minor 10L/100km combined fuel economy. A smooth and quiet ride for a short, or long-weekend trip. You could imagine all this space in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, store your 2nd row seats away and collapse your third-row seating for much ample cargo space. Stay safe with this Chrysler Pacifica's 5-Star NHTSA overall safety rating.*This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P235/60R18 BSW AS, TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum, Touring Suspension, Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS, JAZZ BLUE PEARL, INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), ALLOY/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Chrysler Pacifica is a Superstar! *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2017 Cars, NACTOY 2017 North American Utility of the Year.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Jazz Blue Pearl
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRI-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Front Power Sunroof Shade
ALLOY/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT THEATRE GROUP -inc: Video USB Port HDMI Input Jack 3-Channel Video Remote Control Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port 3-Channel Wireless Headphones Front Seatback Dual 10" Touchscreens 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Super Console 220-Amp Alt...

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

