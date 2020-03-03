2017 Ford Fusion

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Ford Fusion delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Premium Painted Luster Nickel, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* This Ford Fusion Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/50R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* This Ford Fusion is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6.*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
