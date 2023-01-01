Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

56,845 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium | 310HP | Cooled Seats | LSD | Sync3 | Shaker Sound

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium | 310HP | Cooled Seats | LSD | Sync3 | Shaker Sound

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9554386
  • Stock #: UC261009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # UC261009
  • Mileage 56,845 KM

Vehicle Description

This *2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium* is everything you could want it to be. Get fast with its 310HP 2.3L I4 EcoBoost engine or get your fuel friendly commute on with a 8L/100km highway fuel consumption... that's crazy from a sports car. Zip through the 6-Speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Get your power down in this Mustang with a Limited Slip Differential, stay stable with front and rear stabilizer bars. Be greeted inside this Ford Mustang Premium with ambient lighting and be supported with the leather bucket seats. Cool down or warm up with ventilated and heated seating. Run your tunes with the Sync3 8" Infotainment system, capable of Bluetooth, AppLink, and 911 Assist. Stay safe in this EcoBoost Mustang with post-collision safety system, surround airbags, and handy features like a reverse camera and cruise control on your leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel.*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

