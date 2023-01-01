$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-460-8890
2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium | 310HP | Cooled Seats | LSD | Sync3 | Shaker Sound
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9554386
- Stock #: UC261009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 56,845 KM
Vehicle Description
This *2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium* is everything you could want it to be. Get fast with its 310HP 2.3L I4 EcoBoost engine or get your fuel friendly commute on with a 8L/100km highway fuel consumption... that's crazy from a sports car. Zip through the 6-Speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Get your power down in this Mustang with a Limited Slip Differential, stay stable with front and rear stabilizer bars. Be greeted inside this Ford Mustang Premium with ambient lighting and be supported with the leather bucket seats. Cool down or warm up with ventilated and heated seating. Run your tunes with the Sync3 8" Infotainment system, capable of Bluetooth, AppLink, and 911 Assist. Stay safe in this EcoBoost Mustang with post-collision safety system, surround airbags, and handy features like a reverse camera and cruise control on your leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel.*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
