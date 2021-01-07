Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

54,690 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

coupe si

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

coupe si

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

54,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6620282
  • Stock #: UC220843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,690 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Honda Civic Coupe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.*This Honda Civic Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options *VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Honda Civic Coupe is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 to claim your Honda Civic Coupe!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen

2020 Honda CR-V LX
 19,950 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 2 Series 228i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 32,910 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

Call Dealer

604-460-XXXX

(click to show)

604-460-8890

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory