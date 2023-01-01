$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan Si | Turbo I4 | Manual | Apple CarPlay | Bucket Seats | LSD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a piece of the historic Honda lineup, the *2017 Honda Civic Si*. Packed with a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged engine making 205hp to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission running through a limited-slip-differential. This Civic Si makes a crazy 7L/100km combined, meaning you have incredible fuel consumption & a fast drive when you need it. Hop inside to premium cloth Si bucket seats with red stitching. A leather multi-function steering wheel with cruise control & media controls. Dual front climate controls with A/C for the warm weather and passenger comfort. Connect with Bluetooth to Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a premium 10-speaker sound system. Stay safe with blind spot warning accident avoidance system, emergency braking assist, and a rear view camera.*This Honda Civic Sedan Features the Following Options *VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button, Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
