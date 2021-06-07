Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

54,370 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Sport

Location

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

54,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7204160
  • Stock #: UT223381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,370 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, GPS Antenna Input.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS), ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Stop-Start System, GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs), 3.251 Axle Ratio, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BRIGHT SIDE ROOF RAILS, BLACK/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7" Full-Face, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6. Just minutes away!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Bright Side Roof Rails
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.251 Axle Ratio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Engine Stop-Start System GVWR: 2 494 kgs (5 500 lbs) 3.251 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

