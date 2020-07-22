2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

