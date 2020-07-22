Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

49,862 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5646216
  • Stock #: UT272798
  • VIN: WD3BG2EA6H3272798

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 49,862 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 6.5J x 17" Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tunja Fabric Seat Trim.*This Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic -inc: standard shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 225/55R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS
 121,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi e-tron Tec...
 8,288 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 37,824 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

Call Dealer

604-460-XXXX

(click to show)

604-460-8890

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory