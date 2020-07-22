2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris

+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
This Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 6.5J x 17" Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tunja Fabric Seat Trim.*This Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic -inc: standard shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 225/55R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6