2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive | Heated Leather | 180 Cameras | Bluetooth | iDrive
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
- Listing ID: 9475080
- Stock #: UC035103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive boasts everything down to its blend of features and refinement, smooth power and sharp handling. The 330i is equipped with a 2.0L Turbo engine paired with a 8-Speed automatic, promising buttery smooth shifting and fuel economy of 7L/100km for highway driving. This BMW 330i's comfort is top quality, with snug and plush support, lots of suspension travel for the bumpy roads. Enjoy the 330i's 5-Star overall safety rating from the NHTSA with BMW's driving assistance package, active blind-spot detection and side & top view cameras.*This BMW 3 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Tires: P225/45R18 AS Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
