2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback LX | A/C | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | ECO Mode
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,513 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback LX makes miracles with its 1.5L Turbocharged engine, boasting quick acceleration and an incredible fuel economy rating of 7L/100km combined. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and the ride isn't too cushy just making it perfect for your commute or even a spirited drive. A spacious cabin for you and passengers, as well as the Honda Civic Hactchback's cargo area. Stay safe in this Honda Civic LX with front side mounted, front and rear head airbags. Stability and traction control in this Civic as well with emergency braking assist.*This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
