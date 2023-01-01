Menu
2018 Honda Civic

75,513 KM

Details Description Features

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

Hatchback LX | A/C | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | ECO Mode

Hatchback LX | A/C | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | ECO Mode

Location

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

75,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: UC301286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,513 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback LX makes miracles with its 1.5L Turbocharged engine, boasting quick acceleration and an incredible fuel economy rating of 7L/100km combined. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and the ride isn't too cushy just making it perfect for your commute or even a spirited drive. A spacious cabin for you and passengers, as well as the Honda Civic Hactchback's cargo area. Stay safe in this Honda Civic LX with front side mounted, front and rear head airbags. Stability and traction control in this Civic as well with emergency braking assist.*This Honda Civic Hatchback Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

