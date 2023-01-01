$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | ECO Savings|
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,139 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS was awarded KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 for a reason. It's a pleasure to live with, packed with features for the value. Well-tuned steering, and easy modulating brakes put you confident behind the wheel. The Elantra boasts a rattle-free cabin, along with comfortable seats for long road trips. Legroom is generous, allowing front and rear seat space for a non-cramping experience. Open the trunk and enjoy a well open cargo space in this Hyundai Elantra. Blind-Spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and Hyundai blue link system are all reasons this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS receive a 4-Star overall NHTSA safety rating.*This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Hyundai Blue Link System, Blind-Spot Monitoring*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Vehicle Features
