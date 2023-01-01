Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

84,139 KM

Details Description Features

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | ECO Savings|

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | ECO Savings|

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

84,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9475089
  • Stock #: UT480570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,139 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS was awarded KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 for a reason. It's a pleasure to live with, packed with features for the value. Well-tuned steering, and easy modulating brakes put you confident behind the wheel. The Elantra boasts a rattle-free cabin, along with comfortable seats for long road trips. Legroom is generous, allowing front and rear seat space for a non-cramping experience. Open the trunk and enjoy a well open cargo space in this Hyundai Elantra. Blind-Spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and Hyundai blue link system are all reasons this 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS receive a 4-Star overall NHTSA safety rating.*This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Hyundai Blue Link System, Blind-Spot Monitoring*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SPACE BLACK PEARL
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

