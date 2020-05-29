2018 Hyundai Sonata

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Variable intake manifold

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Mode Select Transmission

Exterior parking camera rear

