Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

  1. 5180102
  2. 5180102
  3. 5180102
  4. 5180102
  5. 5180102
  6. 5180102
  7. 5180102
  8. 5180102
  9. 5180102
  10. 5180102
  11. 5180102
  12. 5180102
  13. 5180102
  14. 5180102
  15. 5180102
  16. 5180102
  17. 5180102
  18. 5180102
  19. 5180102
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,741KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5180102
  • Stock #: RBA0241A
  • VIN: 5npe24af5jh638839
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group

2017 Nissan Leaf S
 69,377 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 45,270 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 46,552 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

Call Dealer

604-466-XXXX

(click to show)

604-466-8887

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory