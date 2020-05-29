2018 Hyundai Sonata

- Safety
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Convenience
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Speed Sensitive Wipers
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather shift knob
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- rear reading lights
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Anti-whiplash front head restraints
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Variable intake manifold
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Mode Select Transmission
- Exterior parking camera rear
