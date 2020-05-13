Menu
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cars from Konstantin

778-319-4723

2018 Kia Forte

LX 4dr Sedan

Location

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

778-319-4723

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,085KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5011494
  • Stock #: UV295621
  • VIN: 3kpfl4a77je215629
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2018 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • 1touch down
  • Delayoff headlights
  • Front antiroll bar
  • Speedsensing steering
  • CDMP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

