2018 RAM 1500 SXT Only $232 bi/w - DEMO- Uconnect 4x4 Crew Cab 5.6 ft. box 140 in. WB

  24,586KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5003373
  Stock #: UV738013
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT0JG138073
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 Ram 1500 SXT Only $232 bi/w - DEMO- Uconnect 4x4 Crew Cab 5.6 ft. box 140 in. WB
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • voltmeter
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Oil Pressure Gauge
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • 1touch down
  • 1touch up
  • Delayoff headlights
  • Front antiroll bar
  • Manualshift auto
  • Rear antiroll bar
  • Sequential multipoint fuel injection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cars from Konstantin

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

