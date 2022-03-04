Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

84,470 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback

2018 Toyota Yaris

Hatchback

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

84,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8622617
  • Stock #: UC093772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,470 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Yaris Hatchback boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* This Toyota Yaris Hatchback Features the Following Options *Toyota Safety Sense C, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

