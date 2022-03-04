$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
Hatchback
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
- Listing ID: 8622617
- Stock #: UC093772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,470 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Yaris Hatchback boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trip Computer.* This Toyota Yaris Hatchback Features the Following Options *Toyota Safety Sense C, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
